Symbiosis SET result 2025 declared at set-test.org; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website set-test.org.
Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has announced the results of the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2025 conducted on May 5, 2025. Eligible candidates can download their score cards from the official website set-test.org.
Meanwhile, the SET/ SITEEE 2025 scheduled for May 11 has been postponed to June 4, 2025.
Steps to download SET result 2025
Visit the official website set-test.org
On the homepage, click on the SET result 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
