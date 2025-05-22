The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is set to close the online application process for the Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group 4 Services) under Advt. No. 07/2025 this Saturday, May 24, 2025. Interested candidates who wish to apply must submit their applications by the deadline on the official website tnpsc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,935 vacancies across multiple departments. TNPSC will open the application correction window from May 29 to May 31, allowing candidates to make necessary changes to their submitted forms. The written examination is tentatively scheduled for July 12, 2025, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Group-4 services

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link for CSE Group 4 Registration 2025 Fill in the required details Pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Group 4 posts 2025.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, candidates belonging to certain reserved categories may be eligible for fee exemptions as per the official eligibility criteria.