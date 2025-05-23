The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the results for JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 for B.Arch (Paper 2A) and B.Planning (Paper 2B) today, May 23. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now download their scorecards through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Top Performers

In a remarkable outcome, Pratham Alpesh Prajapati and Patne Neel Sandesh secured perfect 100 NTA scores in Paper 2A (B.Arch). For Paper 2B (B.Planning), Gautam Kannapiran, Tarun Rawat, and Sunidhi Singh achieved a flawless 100 percentile, earning them the top positions.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) were conducted on January 30, while Session 2 Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) were held on April 9. The examination was conducted in a single shift in 13 languages.

Steps to download JEE Main 2025 result

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Candidate Activity — JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Result Enter your application number and password Your scorecard will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEE Main 2025 result.

Direct link to the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.