The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final merit list for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) - II today, May 23. A total of 574 candidates (510 men and 64 women) have qualified for the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai. Candidates can view the merit list available on the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 295 vacancies are there: 276 vacancies for the 122nd SSC (NT) Course for Men and 19 vacancies for the 36th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course.

Steps to view the final merit list

Visit the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in What’s New — Final Result - CDS Exam (II) A PDF file will open containing the names of the shortlisted candidates Download and save the PDF for future reference

Direct link to the results.

The individual marks of candidates will be made available on the UPSC website within 15 days from the date of this announcement and will remain accessible for 30 days.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.