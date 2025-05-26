The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam, held on May 18, 2025, can now view and download the answer key from the official website jeeadv.ac.in .

Final answer key and results are scheduled to be declared on June 2, 2025. Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections or submit feedback on the provisional answer key before the release of the final key.

Steps to view JEE Advanced 2025 answer key

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in Under Important Announcements, click on the link for the answer key Select the paper (Paper I or Paper II) you wish to view The PDF answer key will open - view and download it for reference

Direct link to JEE Advanced answer key Paper 1.

Direct link to JEE Advanced answer key Paper 2.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.