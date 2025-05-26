The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially revised the exam dates for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2025 recruitment. As per the new schedule, the Stage 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) will now be conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025, in multiple shifts across the country. Candidates can download the admit cards, once released, through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in .

“The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs”, reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies. The total vacancies comprise 8,113 positions for graduates and 3,445 positions for undergraduates.

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern

The Stage 1 CBT will consist of 100 MCQs to be completed in 90 minutes. The paper is divided into three sections: General Awareness (40 questions), Mathematics (30 questions), and General Intelligence & Reasoning (30 questions). Each correct answer carries 1 mark, while a wrong answer results in a ⅓ mark deduction. PwBD candidates with scribes will get an extra 30 minutes.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.