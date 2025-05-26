The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened its Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal for the recruitment of 494 vacancies across various departments. Interested candidates must apply through the official website upsconline.gov.in . The last date to submit online applications is June 12, 2025, till 11.59 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 494 vacancies. This drive includes openings for Operations Officer, Scientific Officer, Junior Research Officer, and other positions. For details on qualifications, pay scale, and other important information, visit the official detailed notification.

Steps to apply for various posts

Visit the official UPSC website upsconline.gov.in Click on "ORA for various recruitment posts" Select the post — click on "Apply" Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit Print the online application form for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS male categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 25. However, women, SC/ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from the application fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.