The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Mains 2024 exam schedule. As per the notification, the Main exam will be conducted from June 29 to July 2 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

A total of 15066 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 220 vacancies.

Steps to download PCS Mains exam schedule 2025

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the What’s New tab Click on the PCS Mains 2024 exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PCS Mains exam schedule 2025.