The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education ( APSCHE ) has released the provisional answer key along with the response sheet for the Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2025 on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in . Applicants can submit objections, if any, by May 29, 2025.

The exams were conducted on May 19 and 20, 2025.

Steps to download AP EAPCET answer key 2025

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the AP EAPCET 2025 tab Click on the Agriculture and Pharmacy answer key link Download and take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

The provisional answer key for the Engineering exam is likely to be released on May 28 and the objections will be invited up to May 30 (5.00 pm). The results are expected to be released on June 14, 2025.