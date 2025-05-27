The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced a revised schedule for the UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 entrance exams. Candidates appearing for the exam can monitor the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in for details regarding the revised dates.

UPJEE is important for admissions into various government and private polytechnic institutions across the state. Earlier this exam was scheduled to be held from May 20 to May 28, 2025. However, the examination will now be held from June 5 to June 13, 2025, as per the new notice released on the official website.

Here’s the official notice.

Important Dates for JEECUP 2025 Admit Card Issuance Yet to be confirmed Exam Dates

June 5 to June 13, 2025

Answer Key Release

June 13, 2025

Objection Window June 13 to June 15, 2025 Results Declaration June 21, 2025

The release date for the JEECUP 2025 admit card has not been confirmed yet. Once it is announced, registered candidates will be able to access the download link on the official website.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.