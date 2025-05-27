The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the provisional answer key for the National Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 soon. The examination was successfully held on May 4, 2025. This national-level entrance exam is a gateway to undergraduate courses in medicine and allied health sciences across India.

The provisional answer key will help students estimate their scores and raise objections, if needed, before the final results are announced. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, and raise objections once the correction window opens.

Steps to download NEET UG 2025 answer key

Visit the official NEET website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the NEET UG answer key 2025 link Login, and view the answer key Download for further reference Raise objections, if any

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.