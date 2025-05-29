The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Section Officer in Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna (Advt. No. 37/2025). Eligible candidates can submit their forms on the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in till June 23, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 41 ASO posts. Applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on August 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from outside the state of Bihar/ SC/ ST/ PwD (with 40% or more disability) are required to pay a fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 650 is applicable to all other candidates.

Steps to apply for ASO posts 2025

Visit the official website bpsconline.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and save the form Submit the form Take a printout for future reference