The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the seat allotment results for Round 2 of the DNB Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2025 counselling process. Candidates who took part in the second round can now check their seat allotment details through the official portal natboard.edu.in.

Steps to check Round 2 allotment result 2025:

Visit the official NBEMS website natboard.edu.in Under Public Notice, click on the link for Allotment Result A PDF containing the link to the result will open Click, and view the result

Direct link to DNB PDCET Round 2 allotment result 2025.

Candidates who have secured a seat are required to report to the assigned institute before 5.00 pm on June 15, 2025, as per the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.