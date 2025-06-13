The Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), a research institution under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has invited applications to fill several key research positions. Interested candidates can now apply for Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate positions at the official website www.drdo.gov.in.

The laboratory is offering 14 positions for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and 6 positions for Research Associate (RA) to work on challenging projects of national importance.

According to the official notification, the tenure for the Research Associate fellowship is fixed at two years. Similarly, the initial tenure for Junior Research Fellows will also be two years, with a possibility of extension or upgradation to the position of Senior Research Fellow, as per DRDO guidelines.

Eligibility and Age Criteria

The maximum age limit for JRF candidates is 28 years .

. The maximum age for RA candidates is 35 years .

. Age relaxation of 5 years is applicable for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates.

