The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the interview/ viva-voce schedule of the Fisheries Development Officer (FDO) posts under the Fishery Department under ADVT. NO. 08/2025. As per the notification, the interview will be held on July 21 and 22, 2025, at its office at Jawahamagar, Khanaparg, Guwahati-22. The reporting time is 9.00 am.

The hall tickets will be released on the official website apsc.nic.in on July 16, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 65 vacancies. The applications were invited from February 24 to March 23, 2025.

Direct link to the interview schedule.

Steps to download FDO interview hall ticket

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest recruitment tab Click on the FDO interview call letter 2025 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference