APSC FDO interview schedule out; admit cards from July 16
The interview/ viva-voce is scheduled to be held in July 2025.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview/ viva-voce schedule of the Fisheries Development Officer (FDO) posts under the Fishery Department under ADVT. NO. 08/2025. As per the notification, the interview will be held on July 21 and 22, 2025, at its office at Jawahamagar, Khanaparg, Guwahati-22. The reporting time is 9.00 am.
The hall tickets will be released on the official website apsc.nic.in on July 16, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 65 vacancies. The applications were invited from February 24 to March 23, 2025.
Steps to download FDO interview hall ticket
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the latest recruitment tab
Click on the FDO interview call letter 2025 link
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.