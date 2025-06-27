The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the notification for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. Interested candidates can submit their online applications at the official website ssc.gov.in till July 24, 2025.

The recruitment aims to fill 1,075 Havaldar posts. A correction window will be available between July 29 and July 31, 2025, and the Computer-Based Examination is scheduled to take place between September 20 and October 24, 2025.

Age Limit

For MTS: 18–25 years (as of August 1, 2025)

(as of August 1, 2025) For Havaldar: 18–27 years (as of August 1, 2025)

Direct link to apply for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2025.

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 100, while women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.