The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Administrative Officer, Senior Scientific Assistant, Junior Scientific Officer, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upsc.gov.in till July 17, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 241 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates (except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for UPSC posts 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab Click on the ORA registration link Register and apply for the posts Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.