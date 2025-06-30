The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the revised exam schedule of the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts under the joint cadre of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) & Public Works (Building & NH) Department under Advt. No. 05/2025. As per the notification, the screening test (OMR-based) will be conducted on July 20 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon (Paper I - Civil Engineering) and 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm (Paper II - General Studies and General English).

The hall tickets will be released at apsc.nic.in on July 10, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 650 Junior Engineer posts. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on June 19, 2025.

Steps to download JE Civil admit card 2025

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates tab Click on the Junior Engineer Civil admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference