The Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Junior Technicians posts under fixed tenure contract (Advertisement No. HVF/RG/FTB/RECT/JTC/2025/03). The last date to apply for the posts at oftr.formflix.org till July 19, 2025.

The tentative dates of document verification and trade test (Phase 1) are July 26 and 27, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1850 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM/Female candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Steps to apply for Jr Technician posts 2025

Visit the official website oftr.formflix.org On the homepage, click on the Junior Technician registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

