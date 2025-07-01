The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the recruitment exam hall tickets for the Assistant Conservator of Forest posts under Advt. No. 03/2024. Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website jpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on July 13 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon in Ranchi district. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 78 Assistant Conservator of Forest posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ACF admit card 2024

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ACF admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ACF admit card 2025.