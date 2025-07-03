Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the results of the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test ( ITICAT 2025 ) conducted on June 15, 2025. Candidates can download their results from the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in .

The applications were invited until May 17, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Bihar ITICAT result 2025

Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Bihar ITICAT result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to District Wise Rank Card of ITICAT 2025.

Direct link to the Open Merit Rank Card of ITICAT 2025.