Bihar ITICAT result 2025 declared; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the results of the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT 2025) conducted on June 15, 2025. Candidates can download their results from the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
The applications were invited until May 17, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Bihar ITICAT result 2025
Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Bihar ITICAT result 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to District Wise Rank Card of ITICAT 2025.
Direct link to the Open Merit Rank Card of ITICAT 2025.
