The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services Combined Competitive Examination 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 6, 2025. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on June 29, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 30 vacancies.

“Further in support of objection, candidate should upload authentic document/ reference in pdf format in support of their claim. No claim without any supporting document shall be considered despite of having paid requisite fee,” reads the notification.

Steps to download HPPSC HPAS answer key 2025

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the What’s New tab Click on the HPAS answer key 2025 link The answer key will appear on the screen Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to HPAS Prelims 2025 answer key.

Direct link to HPAS Prelims 2025 objection window.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Screening Test/ Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination, and Personality Test.