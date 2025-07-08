The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the exam schedule of the Assistant Superintendent Jails (02 of 2022) and Dhobi (04 of 2025) posts. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on July 13, 2025. Admit cards will be released at jkssb.nic.in on July 9, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 184 vacancies.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, Candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/ 0194-2435089 (Srinagar). Help Desk will be active from 09.07.2025 to 13.07.2025 during office hours only,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ASJ, Dhobi admit card 2025

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ASJ, Dhobi admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference