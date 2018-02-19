State Bank of India is inviting applications for 8301 Junior Associate (Customer support & sales) vacancies. According to its latest announcement, the preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of March/April 2018 and main examination will be conducted tentatively on 12 May 2018. The notice released by SBI advises candidates to check the Bank’s website for regular updates.

Eligibility Criteria

Eligible candidates must have a graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

Candidates should not be below 20 years and not above 28 years as on 01.01.2018. Age relaxation is applied for reserved category

4% reservation is applicable for differently-able candidates

Exam Structure

Preliminary Exam

The preliminary online examination is an objective test for 100 marks of 1 hour duration with 3 sections including English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. Candidates need to clear the preliminary exam cut off to attempt the next round of Mains exam.

Mains Exam

The structure of the Mains examination consists of general/financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability & computer aptitude. The total duration of the main examination is 2 hours 40 minutes. Final selection for SBI Clerk positions will be based on the score achieved in the Mains Exam. No interview process will be held for the selection.

Selected candidates will be governed by the terms and conditions of the Service Regulations of the Bank at the time of joining. The newly appointed junior associates will be on probation for a minimum period of 6 months.

Important Dates

Commencement of online registration: 20 Jan 2018

Closure of registration of application: 10 Feb 2018

Closure of editing application details: 10 Feb 2018

Last date of printing your application: 25 Feb 2018

Online Fee payment: 20 Jan 2018 to 10 Feb 2018

Get more information on the application procedure in the official announcement notice.