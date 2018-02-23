Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 admit cards for Eastern and Central Regions. Candidates from Eastern Region (Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, and Sikkim) and Central Region (Uttar Pradesh and Bihar) can download their admit cards from the respective regional SSC websites.

The CHSL exams are scheduled region wise from 4th March till 26th March. Candidates should be cautious while trying to download the admit card. Multiple attempts to download may cause cancellation of the application.

To download admit card

Log on to the official SSC website (ssc.nic.in) Click on the ‘Admit card’ menu from the navigation Click on the relevant region URL From Central Region website, one can find the link on ‘Candidate Alert’ section. For Eastern Region, one has to click on ‘Download Admit Card’ on the left panel Enter the necessary details like Name, Date of Birth and Registration ID as specified Your admit card will be available for print

The exam is held in three stages. Tier I is a computer-based examination for a total of 200 marks, with a negative marking of half a mark for each wrong answer. Tier II is a descriptive written paper, which is for 100 marks with an allotted time of one hour. Candidates who clear these will be called for a skill and typing test.