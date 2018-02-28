The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Paper 1 scores of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 2016 exam on February 27th. Candidates can check their scores on the official SSC website.

Candidature of 45 candidates was rejected, 39 of which were due to appearing in the examination twice and 6 were due to the use of ‘unfair means and other reasons’. The SSC MTS 2016 exam was originally scheduled for 30th April, 2017 but the commission detected a leak which led to its cancellation. The Commission conducted a re-examination in the months of September and October 2017.

The exam aims to fill 10,302 junior staff vacancies in the central government. 1,43,657 candidates appeared in the computer-based Paper 1 exam. Based on the merit list and preference of state/union territory, a list of 23,511 has been shortlisted who will undergo document verification.

The Commission clarified in a notification released on 24th February that Paper 2 will used to do the final selection. The notification states, “Only candidates equal to the number of available vacancies who also qualify in Paper-2 will be finally selected.”

To check Scorecard

Log in to http://ssconline.nic.in/marksmts2016/ website. Fill in relevant information like Roll Number/Registration Number and Password to view your result

Marks will be available from February 27th till March 26th.