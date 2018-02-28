Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 admit cards for Kerala - Karnataka Region. Candidates from this region can download their admit cards from the regional SSC websites.

The CHSL exams are scheduled region wise from 4th March till 26th March. The commission has already issued admit cards for Southern, Eastern, Central, and Northern Regions.

To download the Admit card

Log on to the official SSC website (ssc.nic.in) Click on the ‘Admit card’ menu from the navigation Click on the relevant region URL (Kerala Karnataka Region) The link to download the admission certificate/admit card is available on the ‘Important Links’ section of the main page. Enter the necessary details like Roll Number and Date of Birth. Your admit card will be available for print

The commission aims to fill 3259 vacancies. This Tier 1 exam is computer based and candidates clearing the level will be called for the Tier 2 exam scheduled for July 8, 2018.