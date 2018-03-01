State Bank of India has postponed the preliminary exam dates for the recruitment of Junior Associates to June/July 2018. The exam was supposed to be held in March/April 2018.

The Main exam will now be held on August 5th. It was earlier scheduled for May 12th. Call letter for preliminary exam will be available to download on June 6th, the date has been postposed from March 1st. And call letter for Main exam will be available to candidates on July 23rd, the date earlier released was 26th April. Please note that these dates are tentative.

Tentative revised dates released

This year the recruitment aims to fill 8,301 posts. The exam will be conducted in two stages. Candidates who clear the preliminary stage qualify to appear for the main exam.