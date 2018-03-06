Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting re-examination for Paper-I (Quantitative Ability) and Paper-II (English) for Combined Graduates Level (CGL) Tier II Exam 2017. Candidates who had appeared for Tier II exam across the country will be eligible to take re-take Paper-I (Quantitative Ability), and candidates who had appeared for the exam at Cyber city, Patna will be re-taking the exam for Paper-I (Quantitative Ability) and Paper-II (English).

Candidates can take the re-examination on March 9th.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has also identified 318 and 156 candidates from Animate Infotech, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, New Delhi and Nirman Infotech, Chandigarh to reappear for Paper-II and Paper-I Combined Graduates Level (CGL) Tier II Exam 2017, respectively.

The Commission received grievances from a number of candidates who had appeared from Animate Infotech, New Delhi and complained of hardships due to disruption at the venue. The examination at the aforementioned venue was cancelled as the Commission found some unruly elements were trying to disrupt the process.

In addition, the Commission also took into account the grievances from candidates from Nirman Infotech, Chandigarh, who had complained of hardships due to a short circuit at the venue.

With regard to the ongoing investigation on the disruption at Animate Infotech, the Commission clarified that, “Since this matter is under investigation of Delhi Police, appropriate action will be taken against the candidates found responsible for disruption of the said examination based on the Police Report.”