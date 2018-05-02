Current Affairs May 2nd 2018
14 Indian cities on World’s 20 most polluted cities list, according to WHO data
- Cities in India have the worst air quality in terms of PM 2.5 concentrations, according to a report by the World Health Organization.
- The data comes from the WHO global air pollution database released in Geneva.
- Strangely, according to the report, Delhi is not the most polluted city.
- The most polluted city in the world is Kanpur, with Faridabad, Varanasi, Gaya and Patna complete the top 5 worst polluted cities.
- Delhi, Lucknow, Agra, Muzzaffarpur and Srinagar complete the top 10 worst polluted.
- The WHO data also said that 9 out of 10 people in the world breathe air containing high levels of pollutants.
NASA to launch first mission, titled InSight, to study the interior of Mars on May 5
- NASA is all set to launch its first-ever mission to study the deep interior of the planet Mars.The mission is dubbed the Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport (or InSight for short).
- The project will also be the first planetary mission to take off from the West Coast of US, at the Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. (Most of NASA’s missions are launched from the east coast of the country, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.)
- The lander will study the deep interior of Mars to try and find out how the rocky planets formed, including Earth and its Moon.
GOBAR-DHAN Scheme launched under Swachh Bharat Mission to promote wealth and energy from waste
- Union Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation, Sushri Uma Bharti, launched the GOBAR (Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources) - DHAN scheme.
- The scheme aims to boost cleanliness in villages and to generate wealth and energy from cattle and organic waste.
- Under the scheme, solid waste such as dung and waste from the fields will be changed into compost and fuels such as biogas and bio-CNG.
- Under GOBAR-DHAN, cooking gas will be provided to villagers and technical support will ensure that the scheme is sustainable.
Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling becomes India’s longest-serving Chief Minister
- Sikkim’s Pawan Chamling, who is 68 years old, created history by becoming longest-serving Chief Minister in India.
- He has completed 23 years, four months and 17 days of uninterrupted service in office.
- The previous record was held by Jyoti Basu, 5-term West Bengal CM who held office for 23 years.
15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas to be held in Varanasi in January 2019
- The Ministry of External Affairs in association with the State Government of Uttar Pradesh is organising the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention in January 2019.
- The event is being organised to facilitate greater participation of the diaspora community from across the world.
- The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth.
Government launches pilot scheme to procure 2500 MW of Aggregate Power for 3 years
- The Ministry of Power has launched a Pilot Scheme for the procurement of Aggregate Power of 2500 MW on a competitive basis for 3 years.
- The scheme aims to revive commissioned power plants that are unable to sell electricity in absence of valid power purchase agreements (PPAs).
- Under this scheme, such power plants will be allowed to bid for power supply.
- The scheme will help nearly 12 GW commissioned thermal power plants to get medium-term power purchase agreement (PPA).
Famed singer Asha Bhosle honoured with PC Chandra Puraskaar
- Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was honoured with the 26th PC Chandra Puraskaar.
- She received the award for her contribution in the field of Indian music.
- The Chief Guest at the event was Sharmila Tagore, who also presented Asha Bhosle with the prestigious award.
- Asha Bhosle’s career spans over 70 years.
Shooter Shahzar Rizvi becomes World No.1 in 10m air pistol rankings
- India shooter Shahzar Rizvi grabbed the No. 1 spot in the 10m air pistol ISSF world rankings.
- He got the number 1 spot after coming second and winning a silver medal at the World Cup in Changwon, Korea.
- At the conclusion of the event, he has 1,654 rating points, which puts him ahead of Russia’s Artem Chernousov (1,046) and Japan’s Tomoyuki Matsuda (803).
- Rizvi previously won a gold medal with a world record score at the World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico in March.
India’s CA Bhavani Devi wins silver at Satellite Fencing Championship in Iceland
- C. A. Bhavani Devi from India came in second, winning a silver medal at the Satellite World Cup 2018 Fencing Championship in Reykjavik, Iceland.
- The fencer from Tamil Nadu lost to USA’s Alexis Browne in the final.
- In the 2017 edition of the same tournament, she had won the gold medal.