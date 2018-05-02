14 Indian cities on World’s 20 most polluted cities list, according to WHO data

Cities in India have the worst air quality in terms of PM 2.5 concentrations, according to a report by the World Health Organization.

The data comes from the WHO global air pollution database released in Geneva.

Strangely, according to the report, Delhi is not the most polluted city.

The most polluted city in the world is Kanpur, with Faridabad, Varanasi, Gaya and Patna complete the top 5 worst polluted cities.

Delhi, Lucknow, Agra, Muzzaffarpur and Srinagar complete the top 10 worst polluted.

The WHO data also said that 9 out of 10 people in the world breathe air containing high levels of pollutants.

NASA to launch first mission, titled InSight, to study the interior of Mars on May 5

NASA is all set to launch its first-ever mission to study the deep interior of the planet Mars.The mission is dubbed the Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport (or InSight for short).

The project will also be the first planetary mission to take off from the West Coast of US, at the Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. (Most of NASA’s missions are launched from the east coast of the country, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.)

The lander will study the deep interior of Mars to try and find out how the rocky planets formed, including Earth and its Moon.

GOBAR-DHAN Scheme launched under Swachh Bharat Mission to promote wealth and energy from waste

Union Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation, Sushri Uma Bharti, launched the GOBAR (Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources) - DHAN scheme.

The scheme aims to boost cleanliness in villages and to generate wealth and energy from cattle and organic waste.

Under the scheme, solid waste such as dung and waste from the fields will be changed into compost and fuels such as biogas and bio-CNG.

Under GOBAR-DHAN, cooking gas will be provided to villagers and technical support will ensure that the scheme is sustainable.

Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling becomes India’s longest-serving Chief Minister

Sikkim’s Pawan Chamling, who is 68 years old, created history by becoming longest-serving Chief Minister in India.

He has completed 23 years, four months and 17 days of uninterrupted service in office.

The previous record was held by Jyoti Basu, 5-term West Bengal CM who held office for 23 years.

15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas to be held in Varanasi in January 2019

The Ministry of External Affairs in association with the State Government of Uttar Pradesh is organising the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention in January 2019.

The event is being organised to facilitate greater participation of the diaspora community from across the world.

The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth.

Government launches pilot scheme to procure 2500 MW of Aggregate Power for 3 years

The Ministry of Power has launched a Pilot Scheme for the procurement of Aggregate Power of 2500 MW on a competitive basis for 3 years.

The scheme aims to revive commissioned power plants that are unable to sell electricity in absence of valid power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Under this scheme, such power plants will be allowed to bid for power supply.

The scheme will help nearly 12 GW commissioned thermal power plants to get medium-term power purchase agreement (PPA).

Famed singer Asha Bhosle honoured with PC Chandra Puraskaar

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was honoured with the 26th PC Chandra Puraskaar.

She received the award for her contribution in the field of Indian music.

The Chief Guest at the event was Sharmila Tagore, who also presented Asha Bhosle with the prestigious award.

Asha Bhosle’s career spans over 70 years.

Shooter Shahzar Rizvi becomes World No.1 in 10m air pistol rankings

India shooter Shahzar Rizvi grabbed the No. 1 spot in the 10m air pistol ISSF world rankings.

He got the number 1 spot after coming second and winning a silver medal at the World Cup in Changwon, Korea.

At the conclusion of the event, he has 1,654 rating points, which puts him ahead of Russia’s Artem Chernousov (1,046) and Japan’s Tomoyuki Matsuda (803).

Rizvi previously won a gold medal with a world record score at the World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico in March.

India’s CA Bhavani Devi wins silver at Satellite Fencing Championship in Iceland