Published May 04, 2018 · 03:11 pm

India fifth largest military spender in 2017: SIPRI

India has emerged as one of the five biggest military spenders across the world in 2017, according to a report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

India spent USD 63.9 billion on military in 2017!

This is a 5.5% increase from 2016.

The USA held on to first spot for 2017 (having been number 1 in 2016 too), with USD 610 billion spent on military expenses.

China came first in Asia with USD 228 billion spent in 2017.

India, France conduct final phase of Varuna naval exercise near Reunion Island

The Indian and French navies conducted the third and final phase of the Varuna naval exercise in the vicinity of Reunion Island.

The island is a French administrative department in the India Ocean.

The Varuna naval exercise extends from may 1st to May 7th and aims to enhance both countries’ operational coordination.

Both navies will simulate different possible scenarios such as asymmetric warfare, and test their air defence capabilities during the seven-day exercise.

EPFO launches View Pension Passbook service on Umang app

With the service, those receiving pensions will be able to check their pension at any time, through their mobile phones.

This is part of the EPFO’s plan to go paperless by August this year and provide all services online.

EPFO’s Umang app is the platform through which stakeholders can get various convenient e-services.

India ranks 11th in FDI Confidence Index 2018

India slipped 3 places to 11th in the FDI Confidence Index for 2018.

The FDI Confidence Index 2018 is released by global consultancy firm A T Kearney.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects India’s economy will grow by 7.4% in 2018-19, the fastest by any major economy.

On AT Kearney’s FDI Confidence Index for 2018, US ranked first, with Canada second. Germany dropped to third place.

India’s Neeraj Goyat receives WBC Asia Boxer of the Year award

Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat has been conferred with the WBC Asia Boxer of the Year award.

Neeraj is the current WBC Asia champion in welter weight category.

He turned pro in 2011, and since then he has won nine fights including two knockouts.

