Current Affairs May 4th 2018
India fifth largest military spender in 2017: SIPRI
- India has emerged as one of the five biggest military spenders across the world in 2017, according to a report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
- India spent USD 63.9 billion on military in 2017!
- This is a 5.5% increase from 2016.
- The USA held on to first spot for 2017 (having been number 1 in 2016 too), with USD 610 billion spent on military expenses.
- China came first in Asia with USD 228 billion spent in 2017.
India, France conduct final phase of Varuna naval exercise near Reunion Island
- The Indian and French navies conducted the third and final phase of the Varuna naval exercise in the vicinity of Reunion Island.
- The island is a French administrative department in the India Ocean.
- The Varuna naval exercise extends from may 1st to May 7th and aims to enhance both countries’ operational coordination.
- Both navies will simulate different possible scenarios such as asymmetric warfare, and test their air defence capabilities during the seven-day exercise.
EPFO launches View Pension Passbook service on Umang app
- With the service, those receiving pensions will be able to check their pension at any time, through their mobile phones.
- This is part of the EPFO’s plan to go paperless by August this year and provide all services online.
- EPFO’s Umang app is the platform through which stakeholders can get various convenient e-services.
India ranks 11th in FDI Confidence Index 2018
- India slipped 3 places to 11th in the FDI Confidence Index for 2018.
- The FDI Confidence Index 2018 is released by global consultancy firm A T Kearney.
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects India’s economy will grow by 7.4% in 2018-19, the fastest by any major economy.
- On AT Kearney’s FDI Confidence Index for 2018, US ranked first, with Canada second. Germany dropped to third place.
India’s Neeraj Goyat receives WBC Asia Boxer of the Year award
- Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat has been conferred with the WBC Asia Boxer of the Year award.
- Neeraj is the current WBC Asia champion in welter weight category.
- He turned pro in 2011, and since then he has won nine fights including two knockouts.
Google announces $3 million grant for education and learning efforts in India
- Google.org has announced $3 million in additional grant money to 2 non-profit organisations, Central Square Foundation and The Teacher App.
- Google.org is the philanthropic arm of tech giant Google.
- Google will give a $2 million grant to Central Square Foundation to produce quality science, technology, engineering and Math content in Hindi and vernacular languages.
- The tech company will give a $1 million grant to The Teacher App to train teachers in the concepts of maths, science, language, and pedagogy.