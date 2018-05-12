The 2018 MPBSE 10th and 12th board exam results will be declared on May 14th, as per the Board of Secondary Education Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE). The HSC (class 10) and HSSC (class 12) results will be released at 10:30 AM.

Madhya Pradesh High School Class 10 (or HSC) and Higher Secondary School Class12 (or HSSC) students can check their results on the official results website of the MPBSE, mpresults.nic.in, when they are released. Students can also check their MP 10th and 12th results via SMS.

The MPBSE conducted the Madhya Pradesh 10th exam from March 5th to March 31st this year and the 12th exam from March 1st to April 3rd. More than 19 lakh students were registered for the 2018 MP board exams, with approximately 11.5 lakh appearing for Class 10 exams and about 7.5 lakh appearing for Class 12 exams.

How to check MPBSE 10th and 12th results online

When the MPBSE 10th and 12th exam results are declared, log on to the official MPBSE website. Click here. Look for the Class 10 and Class 12 results link and click on the appropriate one. Enter the details requested and click on submit. The results will be displayed and can be printed out.

How to check Madhya Pradesh HSC and HSSC results via SMS

For MPBSE 10th results, send an SMS with the text “MPBSE10” followed by a space and then your roll number to 56263.

For Madhya Pradesh Class 12 results, send an SMS with the text “MP12” followed by a space and then your roll number to 56263.

Apart from the official MP results websites, Class 10 and 12 students will also be able to check their results on third-party results websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.