Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the results of Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or 10th class 2018 results today, May 15th, according to multiple reports. The information has not been confirmed officially, though. The students can check the result at the board’s official website, biharboard.ac.in.

The board conducted the 2018 10th class examination February 21st to February 28th, 2018. Around 17.7 lakh students in around 1400 centres gave the exam. Last year the results were declared on June 22nd and the pass percentage was 50.12%.

Here is how to check the Bihar board 10th class results 2018

Log in to the official Bihar board’s website (biharboard.ac.in) Select the link for 10th class exam result Enter the details requested and click submit The marks will be displayed which can be printed out for reference

Due to the use of unfair means and malpractices experience during examinations in the past, the board had taken strict measures to curb these practices and had even banned shoes or socks during the examination.