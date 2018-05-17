Scroll

Current Affairs May 19th 2018

All the details of the big national and international news, so that you are up to date with the goings-on in India and the world.

by 

Device to detect and remove arsenic from water developed by IISER

  • The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has developed a new device which can be used to detect and remove arsenic from water.
  • This makes the water safe for use in households.
  • The device is called Arsenic Sensor and Removal Media and it has a low production cost.
  • The arsenic sensor shows an immediate change in colour if the water is contaminated with arsenic.
  • The device even has a cartridge which can remove arsenic from water and make it safe to drink.

UN report projects Indian economy to grow 7.6% in 2018-19

  • According to UN World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP), India’s economy is projected to grow 7.6% in fiscal year 2018-19.
  • This would make it the fastest growing economy in the world.
  • India’s GDP growth is expected 7.5 and 7.6% in fiscal years 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively, which is a substantial recovery from 6.7% growth India registered in fiscal year 2017.

RBI slightly changes norms for setting up of IFSC Banking Units

  • The RBI has given its modification to the norms for setting up IFSC Banking Units.
  • According to the new norms, the parent bank will be required to provide and maintain at all times a minimum capital of USD 20 million to its IBU.
  • The modification has been made based on suggestions from stakeholders to consider minimum prescribed regulatory capital at the parent level rather than at the IBU level.

President appoints sculptor Uttam Pacharne as Lalit Kala Akademi chief

  • The President of India Ram Nath Kovind appointed Mumbai-based sculptor Uttam Pacharne as the chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi.
  • He will have tenure of three years from the date on which he assumes the charge of his office.
  • He will replace ML Srivastava, Joint Secretary (Akademies), Ministry of Culture who was appointed protem chairman of the Akademi in March 2018.

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for India’s Longest Road Tunnel in Kashmir

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of ‘Zojila Tunnel’ on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in Leh.
  • The 14-kilometre long Zojila tunnel will be India’s longest road tunnel and Asia’s longest bidirectional tunnel.
  • It will provide all-weather connectivity to the whole Ladakh region and Kargil in particular which remains cut off from rest of the world for more than 5 months of the winter.

First Para-National Games to be held in Bengaluru under Khelo India Scheme

  • The inaugural version of the National Para Games will be held under the Khelo India Scheme in June-July in Bengaluru.
  • They are being held on the lines of the National Games for able-bodied athletes.
  • The Games will be held for the age group of 16 to 40 for both men and women para-athletes.
  • The sports/events at the Para-National Games are para-athletics, badminton, chess, blind judo, para-powerlifting, para-shooting, para-swimming, table tennis, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair fencing.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The qualities of a high-performance luxury sedan

A lesson in harnessing tremendous power to deliver high performance.

Mercedes

Gone are the days when the rich and successful would network during a round of golf, at least in the Silicon Valley. As reported by New York Times, ‘auto-racing has become a favourite hobby for the tech elites’. However, getting together on a race track would require a machine that provides control while testing extreme limits. Enter the Mercedes-AMG range of cars.

Mercedes-AMG’s rise from a racing outfit to a manufacturer of peak performance cars is dotted with innovations that have pushed the boundaries of engineering. While the AMG series promises a smooth driving experience, its core is made up of a passion for motorsports and a spirit that can be summarized in two words – power and performance. These integral traits draw like-minded people who share and express Mercedes-AMG’s style of performance.

The cars we drive say a lot about us, it’s been said. There are several qualities of an AMG performance luxury sedan that overlap with the qualities of its distinguished owner. For instance, creating an impression comes naturally to both, so does the ambition to always deliver an exceptional performance. However, the strongest feature is that both the owner and the AMG marque continually challenge themselves in pursuit of new goals, stretching the limits of performance.

This winning quality comes alive, especially, in the latest Mercedes-AMG marque – the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+. With the most powerful engine to have ever been installed in an E-class, this undisputed performance sedan promises immense power at the driver’s command. With 612 HP under its hood, the car achieves 0-100 km/h in just a few seconds - 3.4 to be precise. Moreover, the car comes with the latest driver-assistance technology that promises intelligent control and provides an agile and responsive ride.

But, the new AMG is not just about work (or traction in car lingo). One of its core features is to provide its owners a challenge on the race track. Its drift mode, which converts the vehicle into a pure rear-wheel drive, offers pure exhilaration and adds a work-play dynamic to the car. In that sense, the new AMG is a collaborator of sorts - one that partners with its owner to create an impression through performance. And on the weekends, the car pushes him/her to express absolute power using its race mode with a thunderous roar of the engine - the pure sound of adrenalin. This balance between work and play has been achieved using cutting-edge features in the car that together create an almost intuitive driver-machine relationship.

If you’re looking for a car that shares your enthusiasm for driving, you’ll find a partner in the new AMG. However, buying an AMG is not just about owning a powerhouse on wheels, it’s also about adopting a driving philosophy in which power is just the starting point - the main skill lies in how you manoeuvre that power on the road. A performance sedan in its sportiest form, Mercedes-AMG’s latest model takes vehicle performance to an unmatched level. A decade ago, this amount of speed and power in a luxury 4-door model would be un-thinkable.

Play

The new Mercedes-AMG comes with a host of individualisation options through designo, the artistic side of Mercedes’s innovation, so the car becomes an extension of the owner’s distinctive personality. An expressive design with a new radiator grille and a muscular front apron showcase its athleticism. A new-age driver environment, widescreen cockpit, the AMG performance steering wheel and sports seat delivers an intensive driving experience. With the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+, AMG has created an undisputed performance sedan that can rip the race track as well as provide reliable luxury sedan-duty. To know more about the most powerful E-class of all time, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes-Benz and not by the Scroll editorial team.