Current Affairs May 19th 2018
All the details of the big national and international news, so that you are up to date with the goings-on in India and the world.
Device to detect and remove arsenic from water developed by IISER
- The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has developed a new device which can be used to detect and remove arsenic from water.
- This makes the water safe for use in households.
- The device is called Arsenic Sensor and Removal Media and it has a low production cost.
- The arsenic sensor shows an immediate change in colour if the water is contaminated with arsenic.
- The device even has a cartridge which can remove arsenic from water and make it safe to drink.
UN report projects Indian economy to grow 7.6% in 2018-19
- According to UN World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP), India’s economy is projected to grow 7.6% in fiscal year 2018-19.
- This would make it the fastest growing economy in the world.
- India’s GDP growth is expected 7.5 and 7.6% in fiscal years 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively, which is a substantial recovery from 6.7% growth India registered in fiscal year 2017.
RBI slightly changes norms for setting up of IFSC Banking Units
- The RBI has given its modification to the norms for setting up IFSC Banking Units.
- According to the new norms, the parent bank will be required to provide and maintain at all times a minimum capital of USD 20 million to its IBU.
- The modification has been made based on suggestions from stakeholders to consider minimum prescribed regulatory capital at the parent level rather than at the IBU level.
President appoints sculptor Uttam Pacharne as Lalit Kala Akademi chief
- The President of India Ram Nath Kovind appointed Mumbai-based sculptor Uttam Pacharne as the chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi.
- He will have tenure of three years from the date on which he assumes the charge of his office.
- He will replace ML Srivastava, Joint Secretary (Akademies), Ministry of Culture who was appointed protem chairman of the Akademi in March 2018.
PM Modi to lay foundation stone for India’s Longest Road Tunnel in Kashmir
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of ‘Zojila Tunnel’ on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in Leh.
- The 14-kilometre long Zojila tunnel will be India’s longest road tunnel and Asia’s longest bidirectional tunnel.
- It will provide all-weather connectivity to the whole Ladakh region and Kargil in particular which remains cut off from rest of the world for more than 5 months of the winter.
First Para-National Games to be held in Bengaluru under Khelo India Scheme
- The inaugural version of the National Para Games will be held under the Khelo India Scheme in June-July in Bengaluru.
- They are being held on the lines of the National Games for able-bodied athletes.
- The Games will be held for the age group of 16 to 40 for both men and women para-athletes.
- The sports/events at the Para-National Games are para-athletics, badminton, chess, blind judo, para-powerlifting, para-shooting, para-swimming, table tennis, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair fencing.