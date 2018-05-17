TS EAMCET 2018 result declared; Ayyapu Venkata Phani Vamsinath bags the 1st rank in Engineering
Telangana EAMCET 2018 results declared today, check results at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2018 result has been released today, May 19, at around 1:30 pm. The result was released at the Secretariat in Hyderabad. Students can check the result on the official website of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
According to TOI, the top rank in engineering stream was bagged by a Hyderabad boy Ayyapu Venkata Phani Vamsinath who scored 95.27%. The second rank was bagged by Gattu Mytraya who scored 95.69%.
Perigela Namratha of Kurnool secured the first rank with 93.38% in agriculture and pharmacy stream, and second rank went to Y Sanjveea Kumar Reddy of Hyderabad with 92.27%.
The details of the Telangana EAMCET results were declared by state education minister Kadiyam Srihari at around 1:30 pm.
The TS EAMCET website is experiencing some server issues but candidates are recommended to keep checking the website.
How to check TS EAMCET result 2018
- Log on to the official TSCHE website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
- Click on the link for the TS EAMCET results.
- Enter the information requested, such as hall ticket number, and click on submit.
As reported earlier, the details of the counseling process will be issued by the Council on the website on May 24th. Filing of basic information and fee payment process will begin from May 25 until June 2nd. Web counseling will begin from May 28th and continue until June 5th and provisionally be allotted seats on June 8th.
The TS EAMCET 2018 is a computer-based exam conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JTNU) Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE. The Agriculture and Medical exams were held on May 2nd and 3rd in which around 67,000 students participated, while the Engineering exam was held on May 4th, 5th and 7th in which around 1.48 lakh students participated.