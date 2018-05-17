Haryana 10th board result 2018: HBSE 10th result declared, check at bseh.org.in
The Haryana board has registered a pass percentage of 51.15% in its 10th class exams for 2018, with girls registering 55.34% and boys 47.61%.
The 10th results for the Haryana board exams 2018 have been released. The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) declared the results of Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or 10th class examination today, May 21st, at around 3:30pm. Students can check their Haryana Class 10 results on the official website of the board, bseh.org.in. Students can also check their marks at indiaresults.com, the official result partner of the BSEH.
Kartik from Jind district topped the examination scoring 99.6%. Selina Yadav from Rewari, Sonali from Sirsa, and Hariom from Palwal bagged the second rank with 99%.
Students taking the Haryana 10th exams this year scored a mediocre pass percentage of 51.15% with less than half the boys passing the exam. Girls secured a pass percentage of 55.34% and boys just 47.61%. Rural schools performed better than urban ones, with 51.72% pass percentages registered for rural schools versus the urban schools’ 49.65%. Private schools secured a pass percentage of 59.87% and government schools just 44.38%.
In 2017, the board had registered a pass percentage of 50.49%. Around 3.83 lakh students appeared for the Haryana 10th class 2018 examination. The examinations were held between March 7th and April 2nd.
The board declared the 12th class result on May 18th and the students had registered a pass percentage of 63.84%. Girls had outperformed boys by securing 73.44% versus 57.58%.
Here is how to check the 2018 BSEH 10th result
- Click on the direct link for the result here.
- Look for your result based by check for your roll number or name.
- Your marks will be displayed. You can print out a copy.
The board this year registered a total of 4,976 cases of use of attempting to use unfair means in class 12th and 10th examination. This is less than the previous year when 5,300 such cases were registered. The board had put in place more than 300 flying squads with almost 23,000 supervisors to check cheating during the Haryana board exams.