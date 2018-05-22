India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

India successfully conducted the first test of the BrahMos cruise missile aimed at increasing its life from 10 to 15 years.

The missile was test fired from a mobile launcher from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur along the Odisha coast.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is jointly developed by Russia’s Mashinostroyenia and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

It has been named after two rivers - the Brahmaputra River in India, and the Moskva River in western Russia.

CRPF raises ‘Bastariya Battalion’ to combat Naxals activities

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has commissioned special unit called ‘Bastariya Battalion’ (numbered 241) to combat Naxals activities in Bastar.

All candidates are selected from four highly Naxal infested districts in Chhattisgarh - Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur and Sukma.

China launches relay satellite to explore far side of moon

China has launched a relay satellite, which is part of its programme to explore the dark side of the moon.

The satellite is named Queqiao, which translates to Magpie Bridge.

The satellite will be the point of contact for communication between the earth and a probe (called the Chang’e-4 lunar probe) which will be landed on the moon.

China will be the first nation to land a probe on the far side (or the dark side) of the moon.

The Chang’e-4 rover will explore the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the moon’s far side.

Government earns Rs 1,400 crore revenue from e-Visa scheme

The government has earned Rs.1,400 crore so far as revenue from its highly successful e-Visa scheme.

The e-Visa scheme was launched in 2014.

It was offered to citizens of 163 countries visiting India as tourists.

19 lakh tourists made use of the e-Visa scheme in 2017.

The e-visa fees are divided into four slabs of zero, $25, $50 and $75.

RIL gets green nod for Rs 2,338 cr expansion project in Maharashtra

Reliance Industries (RIL) has received environment clearance for the expansion and optimisation of its petrochemical complex at Nagothane in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs.2,338 crore.

The project is for expansion and de-bottlenecking of petrochemical project at Nagothane.

Indian Navy’s all-women crew circumnavigate the globe

An all-women crew of the Indian Navy completed a circumnavigation expedition in the 55-foot sailing vessel, INSV Tarini, in 8 months.

It was first-ever all women Asian and Indian circumnavigation expedition of globe.

The six-member crew began the expedition on September 10, 2017, which covered 21,600 nautical miles, visited five countries and crossed the equator twice.

The expedition was completed in six legs, with five stopovers. INSV Tarini sailed across four continents and three oceans and passed south of the Great Capes – Leeuwin, Horn and Good Hope.

