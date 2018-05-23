The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu declared the 2018 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSL) or class 10th exam result today, May 23rd, at 9:30 AM. According to the Times of India, TN 10th class students registered a pass percentage of 94.5%, with girls scoring better than boys. The results of the 10th exam conducted by the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Council (TNHSC) has been released on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

Girls secured a pass percentage of 96.4% while boys managed 92.5%. Sivagangai topped the district list with 98.5% of students from the district passing the exam, followed by Erode (98.38%) and Virudhunagar (98.29%).

The TN 10th results will also be available on dge.tn.gov.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. Students will also be able to access their TN 10th results via SMS on their registered mobile number.

Around 2.5 lakh students secured more than 400 out of 500 marks in the 2018 Tamil Nadu SSC exam. An impressive 98.47% of students who opted for science as a subject passed the exam; this was followed by English with 96.50% and Social Science with 96.47%. In Language, 96.42% managed to pass, while in Maths 96.18% passed the TN 10th exam.

Here’s how to check the TN 10th result

Log on to the official Tamil Nadu education board website. Click on the link for TN 10th class 2018 result. Enter your roll number and other required details and click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can print it out for future reference.

The 2018 TN 10th class examination was held from April 16th to April 23rd and around 10 lakh students participated. Compared to 2017, there is not much change in the result; in the TN SSLC 2017, students had secured a pass percentage of 94.4%.