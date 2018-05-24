The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will declare the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exams as well as those of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or 12th Arts exam tomorrow, May 25th, according to an official notification.

Students who took the Meghalaya board exams can check their results at the Meghalaya Board’s official websites, mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. The Board has also tied up with the following third-party websites to release the MBOSE 10th and 12th results.

Here is how to check to check MBOSE 10th and 12th Arts Result:

Log on to the Meghalaya Board’s official website. Click on ‘Results.’ Click on the SSLC 2018 or HSSLC (Arts) 2018 result link, whichever is relevant. Select the exam, exam year, and enter your roll number and click on ‘Submit.’ The marks will be displayed and can be printed out for reference.

A direct link to access the page of the MBOSE result can be found here.

Students can also check their result via text message, the details of which are as follows.

SSLC (Class 10th) results via SMS

SMS “MG10<space><roll number>” to 58888

SMS “MBOSE10<space><roll number>” to 56263

HSSLC Arts (Class 12th Arts) results via SMS

SMS “MG12A<space><roll number>” to 58888

SMS “MBOSE12A<space><roll number>” to 56263

The MBOSE declared the result of other streams (Commerce, Science and Vocational Studies) for 12th class on May 10th.