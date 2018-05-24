The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), also known as Indraprastha University, has declared results of various of its Common Entrance Tests (CET) yesterday, May 23th. Students can check their IPU CET results at the university’s official website, ipu.ac.in.

The Indraprastha University has been conducting entrance exams for various courses since April 21, 2018, which will run up to May 27th, 2018. A total number of 40,636 students participated in the entrance exam for the BTech course. The exam was conducted on May 13 and was offline. Two students were found to have used unfair means in the exam and their candidature was canceled.

How to check IPU CET 2018 result

Visit the official Indraprastha University website. Click on the ‘CET 2018 Results’ in ‘Information for’ section. Check for the appropriate CET exam in the Programme column and click on the PDF link. Check the document based for your name, roll number and rank, for your IPU CET results.

Students can apply for admission to various UG, PG and other courses offered by Indraprastha University through the IPU’s CET exam. Successful candidates have to register for counselling, registration of which is expected to commence on June 8.