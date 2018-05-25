The results for the SSC and HSC exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) are expected to be declared sometime in the last week of May. As per a May 24th report by the Indian Express, the Maharashtra board is trying to declare the 10th and 12th class results in the last week of May. MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale said that if not, the board will definitely release the SSC and HSC results before June 10th.

Meanwhile, the board is contemplating debarring students who were caught cheating or using unfair means during the HSC (Class 12) exam for three to five years, reports the Hindustan Times. Students caught for the first time could face a 3-year punishment from the board. The quantum of punishment would depend on the severity of case, the report says.

This year, the board caught 58 students cheating during the HSC exam. Board officials told Hindustan Times that this year one student was caught with a mobile phone containing study material while 57 students were caught copying in the examination.

The Hindustan Times report states that in 2017 the students caught carrying mobile phones into the examination room were debarred for 5 years. In 2017, 18 students were caught using mobile phones in the HSC and SSC exam and were debarred for five years, while 42 were caught using other means and were debarred for a year.

Up until 2016, students caught cheating were not allowed to appear for the exam for a year.

Students caught cheating are allowed to present their case to board officials and submit a written statement. This process was done in the first week of April at the board’s Vashi office. Students who missed the April hearing were allowed to defend their cases this month.