The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released answer keys for its National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 exam as well as OMR sheets for the exam today, May 25th. Candidates can access the answer keys and OMR sheets on the official NEET website, cbseneet.nic.in.

Candidates who wish to challenge the answer keys or response sheets can submit their challenge by logging in to the official website. Candidates will need to pay Rs.100 for each challenge. The last date to make the challenge is May 27th, 2018.

The Board will go through all challenges received and will take them into account before declaring the result. The CBSE NEET result date is scheduled for June 5th.

Here’s how to access the answer keys and OMR sheets of NEEET 2018

Log on to the official CBSE NEET website. Under the ‘Online Services’ section, click on ‘Online Challenge.’ Enter your Registration number and password to access the NEET 2018 answer keys and OMR sheets.

CBSE conducts the NEET exam across the country for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses run with the approval of the Medical Council of India or the Dental Council of India, except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament like such as AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.