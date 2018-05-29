The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the results of its Higher Secondary Examination (HSC) or 12th arts exam sometime in the first week of June, several media outlets have reported.

Once the Rajasthan 12th results are released, students will have to visit the official website of the RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, to access their results. The Board is yet to officially reveal the 12th arts result dates, but the news that the RBSE 12th result will be declared during the first week of June has been doing the rounds for some time now.

On May 23rd, the board declared the result of RBSE 12th Commerce and Science exams. Students registered a pass percentage of 91.09% in Commerce and 86.6% in Science.

The RBSE 12th exam was held from March 8th to April 2nd and around 8 lakh students had appeared. Around 8.26 lakh students gave the RBSE 12th exam in 2018, of which 5.37 lakh students were from the Arts stream.

In 2017, the RBSE 12th Arts stream results were declared on May 15th and the pass percentage was 89.05%.

Here’s how to check the RBSE 2018 12th result

Log on to the RBSE’s official website. Click on the link for the Rajasthan 12th Arts stream result. Enter all the required details and click on submit. Marks will be displayed, which can be printed out.

Likewise, the exact date of Rajasthan board’s 10th result has not yet been confirmed, but as reported earlier, the result is expected in the first half of June.