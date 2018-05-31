The CBSE has declared the result of the 2018 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Paper 2 with rank. The JEE Main Paper 2 result was released on Wednesday, May 30th. Students who appeared for the JEE Main exam can now check their result online at the official CBSE results website, cbseresults.nic.in.

This announcement follows shortly after the CBSE declared the Class X result, on May 29th. The results of the CBSE 10th class exam too were made available on the official CBSE results website.

How to check CBSE 2018 JEE Main Paper 2 result

Log on to the official CBSE results website. Click on the link for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2018- With Rank. You will be redirected to the JEE Main Paper 1 and 2 results page. Enter your roll number and date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format) and click on the Submit button. Your 2018 JEE Main result will be displayed.

Note that, for the JEE Main exam, only Indian nationals can fill choices online for counselling in NITs/IIITs/GFTIs. There is a separate DASA channel for candidates who are foreign nationals.

The JEE Main Paper 1 results were declared at the start of the month and Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Andhra Pradesh had topped the exam.

More than 10 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main 2018 exams, and the offline exam was conducted in 104 cities across nine countries. The JEE exam is conducted by the CBSE and the exam scores are used for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), National Institute of Technology (NIT) and centrally-funded technical institutes (CFTI).