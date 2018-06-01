Registrations for the CTET 2018 (or the Central Teacher Eligibility Test) are expected to begin on June 22nd this year, and the exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled for September 16th, according to a report by the Indian Express. The CTET 2018 online registration will apparently be open up to July 17th.

The Indian Express further reports that the last date to pay the fee for the CTET 2018 application is July 21st, and candidates have to pay the fees before 3.30pm on that date. The CBSE will conduct the CTET exam in around 92 cities across the country.

Important dates for CTET 2018

Event Date Start date of CTET application June 22nd Last date to apply July 17th Last date to pay fees July 21st CTET exam 2018 September 16th

CTET 2018 exam pattern, timings and fee details

Paper 1 is for those who are applying for the post of teacher of classes 1 to 5. Paper 2 is for those applying for the post of teacher of classes 6 to 8. The Paper 1 CTET exam timing is from 2pm to 4.30pm, while the exam timing for CTET Paper 2 is from 9.30am to 12noon.

For the general and OBC category, the fees for those applying for any one paper are Rs.600; and for those applying for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the CTET, the fees are Rs.1,000. For the SC, ST and differently-abled categories, the fees for one paper are Rs.300 and for both papers are Rs.500.