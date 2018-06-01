The Mumbai University admission process for degree colleges for the year 2018-19 has begun and application forms are being sold at the University, NDTV is reporting. The link for online filing of applications to the various institutions affiliated with the Mumbai University should be made available today, according to the report, when students will be allowed to submit their pre-admission online enrolment forms.

The colleges affiliated with the Mumbai University are expected to released their first merit list on June 12th. Students will have to file their pre-admission online enrolment forms to the colleges of their choice in order to get admission in degree college courses under the Mumbai University.

The Maharashtra MSEB 12th HSC results were just recently declared (recording a pass percentage of 88.41%), while the CBSE and ISCE had declared their 12th results a while back. Judging by the past, Mumbai University begins its application process immediately after the Maharashtra HSC results are declared, and it has kept with that tradition this year too.

Mumbai University degree admissions process schedule 2018-19

Sale of forms: May 31st to June 9th

Submission of pre-admission online enrolment forms: June 1st to June 11th

Submission of admission form + printout of pre-admission online enrolment form: June 7th to June 12th

First merit list: June 12th

Document verification and payment of fees: June 13th to June 15th

This year, higher cut-offs are expected in the merit lists of colleges and institutions affiliated with the Mumbai University, since many students from the CBSE and ICSE boards scored high marks.