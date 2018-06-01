Indian economy grows 7.7% in 4th quarter: Central Statistics Data

The Indian economy grew 7.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017-18, according to data by Central Statistics Office.

India’s GDP grew 5.6%, 6.3% and 7% in the first three quarters of 2017-18 respectively.

Manufacturing, construction and service sectors, as well as good farm output, contributed to the overall growth.

DRDO successfully tests next generation SFDR surface-to-air missile, yet to give it a name

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested its new surface-to-air missile.

The missile uses Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology, and is designed and developed indigenously (ie, in India).

It will be the fastest missile in its class and will be capable of neutralising fast moving aerial targets.

During the DRDO test, the SFDR missile reached Mach 3 speeds (three times the speed of sound) and performed as expected.

Upgraded Pinaka rocket successfully test-fired

An upgraded version of Pinaka rocket was successfully test-fired from Chandipur in Odisha by the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation).

The upgraded Pinaka rocket has an enhanced range and includes a guidance system. The older version did not have a guidance system.

The navigation, guidance and control kit has been developed by the Research Centre, Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad.

The upgraded version has a better range and accuracy. Its range has been improved to 70km from a 40km earlier.

PM Narendra Modi launches International Rupay Card, Bhim App and UPI on Singapore visit

At the Business, Innovation and Community event in Singapore, PM Narendra Modi launched 3 Indian digital payment systems - RuPay, BHIM app and UPI by SBI.

India’s RuPay digital payments system will be linked with Singapore’s three decade old Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS).

RuPay users will be able to make payments at all NETS acceptance points across Singapore.

Also, holders of Singapore NETS will be able to make online purchases on e-commerce merchant websites in India, through RuPay point of sale terminals.

Facebook partners with NCW to offer digital literacy programme for women

Facebook has partnered with National Commission for Women (NCW) to launch a digital literacy programme in collaboration with the Cyber Peace Foundation (CPF).

Awareness training will be conducted for 60,000 women in universities across major cities, as part of the company’s digital literacy programme.

Facebook will provide training on safe and responsible use of the internet, social media and email.

One of the main aims of this programme is to allow people to differentiate between credible and questionable information.

Indian Oil most profitable PSU for 2nd year in a row