Current Affairs June 1st 2018
Indian economy grows 7.7% in 4th quarter: Central Statistics Data
- The Indian economy grew 7.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017-18, according to data by Central Statistics Office.
- India’s GDP grew 5.6%, 6.3% and 7% in the first three quarters of 2017-18 respectively.
- Manufacturing, construction and service sectors, as well as good farm output, contributed to the overall growth.
DRDO successfully tests next generation SFDR surface-to-air missile, yet to give it a name
- The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested its new surface-to-air missile.
- The missile uses Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology, and is designed and developed indigenously (ie, in India).
- It will be the fastest missile in its class and will be capable of neutralising fast moving aerial targets.
- During the DRDO test, the SFDR missile reached Mach 3 speeds (three times the speed of sound) and performed as expected.
Upgraded Pinaka rocket successfully test-fired
- An upgraded version of Pinaka rocket was successfully test-fired from Chandipur in Odisha by the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation).
- The upgraded Pinaka rocket has an enhanced range and includes a guidance system. The older version did not have a guidance system.
- The navigation, guidance and control kit has been developed by the Research Centre, Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad.
- The upgraded version has a better range and accuracy. Its range has been improved to 70km from a 40km earlier.
PM Narendra Modi launches International Rupay Card, Bhim App and UPI on Singapore visit
- At the Business, Innovation and Community event in Singapore, PM Narendra Modi launched 3 Indian digital payment systems - RuPay, BHIM app and UPI by SBI.
- India’s RuPay digital payments system will be linked with Singapore’s three decade old Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS).
- RuPay users will be able to make payments at all NETS acceptance points across Singapore.
- Also, holders of Singapore NETS will be able to make online purchases on e-commerce merchant websites in India, through RuPay point of sale terminals.
Facebook partners with NCW to offer digital literacy programme for women
- Facebook has partnered with National Commission for Women (NCW) to launch a digital literacy programme in collaboration with the Cyber Peace Foundation (CPF).
- Awareness training will be conducted for 60,000 women in universities across major cities, as part of the company’s digital literacy programme.
- Facebook will provide training on safe and responsible use of the internet, social media and email.
- One of the main aims of this programme is to allow people to differentiate between credible and questionable information.
Indian Oil most profitable PSU for 2nd year in a row
- Indian Oil Corporation is India’s most profitable state-owned company for the second staright year.
- Indian Oil posted a record profit of Rs.21,346 crore in 2017-18. The company was followed by ONGC, which posted a profit of Rs.19,945 crore.
- The most profitable company for the third consecutive year is Reliance Industries, with the highest ever profit of Rs.36,075 crore.