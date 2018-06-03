The 2018 JKBOSE 10th result for the bi-annual Jammu division exam has been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). Students who appeared for the JKBOSE Class 10 bi-annual Jammu exam can now check their results, which have been made available on the official JKBOSE website, jkbose.jk.gov.in.

Apart from the JKBOSE’s official results website, students taking the 2018 JKBOSE 10th bi-annual exam can also check on third-party exam result websites.

How to check JKBOSE class 10 bi-annual result 2018