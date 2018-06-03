JKBOSE Class 10 result Jammu: JKBOSE 10th bi-annual 2018 Jammu result declared @jkbose.jk.gov.in
The Jammu and Kashmir board has declared the result for the JKBOSE 2018 bi-annual exam. Students can check JKBOSE Jammu result at jkbose.jk.gov.in.
The 2018 JKBOSE 10th result for the bi-annual Jammu division exam has been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). Students who appeared for the JKBOSE Class 10 bi-annual Jammu exam can now check their results, which have been made available on the official JKBOSE website, jkbose.jk.gov.in.
Apart from the JKBOSE’s official results website, students taking the 2018 JKBOSE 10th bi-annual exam can also check on third-party exam result websites.
How to check JKBOSE class 10 bi-annual result 2018
- Log on to the Jammu & Kashmir education board’s official website.
- Look for and click on the link for the 2018 JKBOSE 10th result (Jammu division).
- Alternatively, JKBOSE students can go to the direct link for the results of the Jammu division.
- Choose either option to Search by Roll no, or Search by Name; enter either your roll number or name, and click on submit.
- Your JKBOSE result will be displayed; you can take a printout for reference.