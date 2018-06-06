The TS ICET 2018 results are scheduled to be declared today, June 6th, as per an official Telangana ICET notification. Students can check their TS ICET result on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in, when it is released.

The response sheets of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) TS ICET 2018 exam are already available online and candidates’ final score are subject to the council’s normalisation process.

The Telangana ICET 2018 exam was held on May 23rd and 24th, for which hall tickets or admit cards were released on May 7th. Preliminary Answer Keys were released soon after the conclusion of the TS ICET 2018 exam, on May 28th, and final Answer Keys were released on June 1st.

The TS ICET 2018 exam test was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the TSCHE. The scores of the Telangana ICET exam are accepted by all universities and affiliated colleges in the state.

How to check Telangana ICET 2018 result