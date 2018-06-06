TS ICET result 2018 to be declared today, check Telangana ICET results at icet.tsche.ac.in
The Telangana ICET results 2018 will be declared today, June 6th, although no exact time for the TS ICET results has been confirmed. Check on icet.tsche.ac.in.
The TS ICET 2018 results are scheduled to be declared today, June 6th, as per an official Telangana ICET notification. Students can check their TS ICET result on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in, when it is released.
The response sheets of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) TS ICET 2018 exam are already available online and candidates’ final score are subject to the council’s normalisation process.
The Telangana ICET 2018 exam was held on May 23rd and 24th, for which hall tickets or admit cards were released on May 7th. Preliminary Answer Keys were released soon after the conclusion of the TS ICET 2018 exam, on May 28th, and final Answer Keys were released on June 1st.
The TS ICET 2018 exam test was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the TSCHE. The scores of the Telangana ICET exam are accepted by all universities and affiliated colleges in the state.
How to check Telangana ICET 2018 result
- When the TS ICET result is released, log on to the official TSCHE ICET website.
- Find and click on the link for the TS ICET result 2018.
- Enter the required details, such as registration number and ICET hall ticket number, and submit the details.
- Your Telangana ICET 2018 results will be displayed and you will be able to take a printout of the same.