The BSTC results will soon be released by the GGTU on its official websites for the BSTC results 2018, bstc2018.com. The Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), Banswara is expected to released the Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) exam results today, shortly. The BSTC results were expected to be declared at 11am, but it seems there has been a slight delay.

The official GGTU website seems to be experiencing technical difficulties, and it is difficult to connect. However, when the BSTC 2018 results are declared, students can check their 2018 results online on the official GGTU website, in addition to other websites, such as bstcggtu2018.com.

How to check BSTC results 2018

Log on to the GGTU’s official result website. Click on the link for the BSTC-2018 results. You will be redirected to a new window or browser tab. Enter the necessary information to get your GGTU BSTC result 2018. Download your result and take a printout for reference.

The BSTC is a state level entrance examination conducted by the GGTU for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education programmes.